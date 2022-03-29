Give back on Go All IN Day

Whether wanting to donate time, materials or projects, United Way of Central Indiana can people fulfill the mission.

UWCI’s second Go All IN Day is set for June 24. said the program is an opportunity to connect people to organizations in their community. It serves Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

UWCI Community Engagement Manager Abbi Garvey said Go All IN Day is a way to connect volunteers with community-based organizations in those seven counties.

Projects include everything from spreading mulch and building community gardens to organizing shoes and painting.

“Our real goal for this event is to introduce people in the community and their families to organizations they can volunteer at and support,” Garvey said. “Giving them something they already have an affinity for or just wanting to get to know what is out there or how to support local organizations while checking off those wish list items organizations have (are our goals).”

Garvey said more than 500 people participated in the inaugural Go All IN Day in 2021.

All projects will be announced May 2. Last year, the organization assisted with more than 70 projects.

Garvey said businesses can donate supplies, such as mulch, and some organizations participating in Go All IN Day can apply for a $500 grant to help support their project.

“It’s getting people out to introduce them to volunteer opportunities so they can get to know those community organizations that serve their community and make a difference,” Garvey said.

To register for Go All IN Day, visit uwci.org/go-all-in-day.