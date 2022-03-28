Current Publishing
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Supt. Shawn Smith, fifth from left, and Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier, second from right, participate in a March 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of MSDLT’s new $15 million transportation facility at 10410 East 52nd St. The MSDLT Transportation Dept. has moved its entire operation to the new facility. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

Lawrence school officials, city administration celebrate new transportation facility

On March 24, Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township MSDLT’s cut the ribbon to its new $15 million transportation facility at 10410 East 52nd St. The MSDLT Transportation Dept. has moved its entire operation to the new facility.


