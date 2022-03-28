Wine, Wags and Whiskers returns

As the second-largest fundraiser for Humane Society for Hamilton County, Megan Davis has high hopes for Wine, Wags & Whiskers.

Davis, director of training and communications for the Fishers-based nonprofit, said the fundraising goal is $100,000.

The 14th annual fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. The 2020 event was canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, Wine, Wags & Whiskers was an in-person event with record attendance (of 550),” Davis said of the July event at Embassy Suites. “We hope to set another record this year.”

This year, the bourbon pull, silent auction and tastings from Four Day Ray and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will return. There will be wine tastings from Vine & Table. Davis said new this year is Mexican- and American-themed hors d’oeuvres, because the event falls on Cinco de Mayo, along with additional liquor tastings from Brown-Forman.

The event also is tagged as Cinco de Meow because it falls on May 5. “Meowmaritas” will be served with Tito’s vodka.

There also will be “bundtinis” from Nothing Bundt Cakes, adoptable pets and coffee from Noble Coffee.

The silent auction features jewelry from Hupp Jewelers in Fishers and a pet photography package from Furtography Studio. There also will be a raffle.

The largest fundraiser is Tinsel & Tails, set for Nov. 17 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

For more, visit hamiltonhumane.com/programs/events/wine-wags-whiskers.