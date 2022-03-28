Indie Coffee Roasters commits to new coffee shop at Federal Hill Apartments  

City officials and Old Town Companies staff recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the Federal Hill Apartments at Federal Hill Commons. Indie Coffee Roasters has already committed to a 1,200-square-foot space within the mixed-use development for a new coffee shop.

Federal Hill Apartments consists of 220 units in three buildings, 31,700 square feet of commercial retail space and a 210-space parking garage for public use.

The apartment’s leasing office and coffee shop are anticipated to open in fall 2023. Apartments in Building A are expected to open at the same time. Building B, where Wendy’s is currently located, will open in December 2023. Indie Coffee Roasters is expected to open in Building A.

Old Town Companies Senior Vice President and Director of Multifamily Brad Richey expects more businesses to join the coffee shop.

“We have retail lease space for two businesses and are intentional about one of those being a restaurant,” Richey said. “We are in active discussions with one restaurant operator who may occupy the entire available retail space.”

Building A will house ground-floor retail. On the parcel to the west of Nixon Street, there is an out lot along Ind. 32 that is marketed as an office building with approximately 40,000 square feet of space. Richey said although there is interest in the building, no one has yet committed to the space.

There is 5,600 square feet of commercial space available in Building A, plus the 1,200 square feet designated for Indie Coffee Roasters.

Indie Coffee Roasters’ third overall location will be in Federal Hills Apartments. Its flagship store opened in 2018 in downtown Carmel. The shop opened a second location at another Old Town Companies development in West Lafayette in September 2021.

Richey said Indie Coffee Roasters could further expand in the area in the future.

“We have a good relationship with Indie Coffee and have invited them into all of the mixed-use projects currently in our pipeline,” Richey said. “We really appreciate how they share our vision to foster community within our residential communities. The shared values as well as the energy they bring is truly an asset to us as a developer of outstanding mixed-use communities.”

Indie Coffee Roasters owner Diane McAndrews declined to comment.