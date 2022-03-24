2 Republicans seek to become first elected judge in new Hamilton County court

Two candidates are vying to become the first elected judge of Hamilton County Superior Court 7, a new court that will become operational Jan. 1, 2023. Republicans Stephenie Gookins, an attorney and partner at Terry & Gookins, and Darren Murphy, a Hamilton County magistrate judge, will face off in the May 3 primary. No Democratic candidates have filed to run.

Name: Stephenie Gookins

Age: 49

Education: BS in public policy from Indiana University, 1994. Juris Doctorate from Indiana University, 1998.

Occupation: Attorney/partner at Terry & Gookins, LLC Attorneys at Law In Carmel.

City of residence: Washington Township, near Westfield.

Immediate family: Husband, Tom, of 20 years. My son, Zach, is 17, a junior at Westfield High School

Previous political experience: I have never run for political office. However, I was an intern for U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar during college, coordinated the Jean Leising for Congress Campaign in 1994 and 1996, and have worked on several Hamilton County judicial races during the last 20 years.

Website: GookinsForJudge.com

Why do you want to run for office?

I wish to contribute to my community by serving as judge and utilize my diverse legal experience to bring diversity and experience to the bench in Hamilton County.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have been in private law practice in Hamilton County for 23 years. I have diverse experience in criminal law (21-year public defender), family law, as well as other areas such as appeals, disability, guardianships, small claims and civil litigation. My areas of experience directly align with the anticipated caseload of Superior Court 7. This new court will be a high-volume court that handles high amounts of misdemeanors and low-level felonies, family law, small claims and other civil litigation filed by litigants.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Due to Judicial Cannon of Ethics, all judicial candidates are limited in what we can discuss about our position on issues.

However, if I am elected as Judge of Superior Court 7, I will work hard to run an efficient court that allows all litigants the opportunity to be heard and their position fairly considered followed by the timely issuance of decisions that allow litigants to have closure to the issues that brought them into the judicial system.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I offer the most diverse, comprehensive experience. I have been a private practitioner in the areas of law that will fill this court’s docket — criminal cases, family law cases, small claims and other civil litigation. Second, I am a business owner. I have run the day-to-day operations of a small business, including budgeting and human resources, while running a busy law practice. These skills will assist me in getting the new court up and running smoothly. Third, I’ve been part of the justice system in Hamilton County my entire career as a member of the Community Corrections Advisory Board, a part of many initiatives and committees set up during my career to improve the administration of justice and serving as judge pro tem when requested by the current elected judges.

How long have you lived in your district?

Since 2003

What other organizations are you involved with?

Hamilton County Community Corrections Advisory Board, 22 years

Hamilton County Bar Association, Mock Trial Volunteer 20 years and coordinator of the program for 14 years

Boy Scout leader, 10 years

Westfield schools volunteer — football, band boosters

Indiana State Bar Association

Westfield Chamber of Commerce, member

OneZone Chamber of Commerce, member

Something most people don’t know about you?

I grew up on a farm in southeastern Indiana where I was active in 4-H, community theater and played basketball. I went to college at IU and was in the Marching Hundred. In my spare time, I enjoy attending my son’s sporting events and gardening.

Something you want people to know about you?

I am dedicated to my community and have served in numerous ways to give back. I enjoy the practice of law and the impact it can have on people to improve their lives. I would be honored to serve as judge of this newly created court, which would allow me to combine my love of the law and passion for serving my community.

Name: Darren J. Murphy

Age: 52

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science, IU 1993; Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, IU 1993; Juris Doctorate, IU School of Law Indianapolis, 1997 (Now the IU McKinney School of Law)

Occupation: Magistrate judge

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Elizabeth, wife; Brooke, daughter (32); Zachary, son (28); Morgan, daughter (24); Eila, daughter (9)

Previous political experience: The magistrate judge position I currently hold is an appointed position, so running for judge of the new Hamilton Superior Court 7, which becomes operational on Jan. 1, 2023, is my first campaign for an elected position.

Website: DarrenMurphyForJudge.com

Why do you want to run for office?

My ultimate career goal has always been to become a judge. The new Hamilton Superior Court 7 will be assigned to the courtroom where I currently preside and already have well-established relationships. It feels like the most natural possible progression to an elected judicial position.

What are your qualifications for this office?

As magistrate judge, I currently handle every case type which will be assigned to Superior Court 7. There is nothing that will be assigned to the new court that I haven’t already handled as magistrate judge, in the same courtroom, with the same staff. I am the only candidate that has the requisite judicial training and acquired experience, which will allow me to have the new court up and running on day one.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

I am the only candidate with judicial experience.

I have a proven track record of treating litigants that appear in my courtroom with dignity and respect and for having results that are fair, well-reasoned and appropriate.

As the auxiliary judge of the Hamilton County Veterans Court, I seek to expand the eligibility of potential participants to best assist with services and opportunities unique to veterans.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I am the only candidate with judicial experience. At the time the new Superior Court 7 becomes operational, I will have a five-year history of running the very courtroom where it will be assigned and with the same staff. I am also the only candidate that has been endorsed by the county’s law enforcement fraternal order of police, including the Noblesville FOP Lodge 198, Fishers FOP Lodge 199 and Hamilton County FOP Lodge #103.

How long have you lived in your district?

I have lived in the same home in Fishers with my family for the past 23 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

I am a member of the executive board of the Fishers American Legion Lowell Beaver Post #470, the Carmel Lions Club and the Noblesville Elks Club. I am also a Fishers Rotarian.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries received during Operation Just Cause, the invasion of Panama on Dec. 20, 1989. I’m also a history buff and love to read.

Something you want people to know about you?

I have a proven track record of running an efficient court and a history of treating our county’s citizens with fairness and respect. I have all of the requisite training and experience necessary to run this court on day one. I truly love what I do and feel honored to serve the citizens of Hamilton County in this way.