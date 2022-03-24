Snapshot: State legislators recognize Mt. Vernon High School football team

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers), front left, and State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), front right, welcome members of the Mt. Vernon High School football team to the Indiana Statehouse March 9. Jeter and Crider presented the team with a resolution recognizing its 2021 Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4-A state championship win. Mt. Vernon finished its 2021 season 14-1 and led the school to its first state football championship. (Photo courtesy of Indiana House Republicans)