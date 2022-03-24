Letter: Putin cartoon particularly offensive 

Current Publishing
Editor, 

I find the cartoon by your award-winning cartoonist particularly offensive. Does the cartoonist imply that Mr. Putin will die of natural causes? No. This sentiment mirrors the suggestion by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham that someone should assassinate the Russian dictator. It is outrageous that Current would jump at the chance to promote such lawlessness. There is very little light between those who propose murder of a foreign leader and those who screamed “Hang Mike Pence” while storming the Capitol. Is this what we should teach our children?

