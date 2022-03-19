Inaugural Culture Fair set for March 27 at Carmel High School 

Tsion Daniel is committed to providing exposure to different cultures in Carmel.

The Carmel High School junior, a member of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, is the event chair for an inaugural Culture Fair. The CMYC and the Carmel Clay Public Library’s Teen Library Council are co-hosting the Culture Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. March 27 in the freshman cafeteria at CHS.

“We plan to have booths with representatives from different cultural organizations at Carmel High School, performances, crafts and much more at the event,” Daniel said. “As the event chair for both this fair and the International Movies at Midtown initiative, one of my main goals as a member of the council has been to spearhead events that foster cross-cultural dialogue and awareness for the greater community.”

The performances likely will include musical groups and dancers, Daniel said.

The CMYC aims to empower high school leaders to engage the Carmel community.

“We are looking forward to putting together the inaugural event for the greater Carmel community, and as a council, we are committed to providing future events that celebrate the diversity of Carmel,” Daniel said.

Daniel also served as chair for the International Movies series when it debuted last year. Panel discussions were held after some of the screenings.

Daniel said the informal feedback from the series was positive. She said with the variety of films and the prime location of Midtown, the series targeted a wide array of the Carmel community.