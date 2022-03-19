Carmel in brief — March 22, 2022

Missing person update – A Carmel woman that police said was last seen Feb. 24 in Carmel is now believed to have been last seen in Georgia, where she previously lived and has family. The Johns Creek Police Dept. has confirmed Ciera Breland’s last known location was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in Johns Creek, Ga., at 7:17 p.m. Feb. 24.

Hamilton County SWCD to conduct workshop – Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District and Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are conducting a spring sustainability workshop that focuses on invasive species. Attendees will learn about the threat of invasive species, practical management basics with demonstrations and how to identify and eradicate invasive species on their property. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The workshop is $10 per person. Registration can be completed at hamiltonswcd.org.

Outdoor warning siren tests resume – Hamilton County Emergency Management has resumed weekly testing of the outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m. on Fridays. Sirens are only sounded when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning or when public safety personnel or a trained weather spotter sees a funnel cloud or tornado.

Food bank annual meeting – The public is invited to the virtual 2022 Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank annual meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. March 22. The featured presentation will be “Ensuring that all residents in Hamilton County have access to healthy food – The Hamilton County Food Resource Community Plan.” Learn more at Please visit HCHFoodBank.org. Pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvc-qtpz4vHdNkyhAk8z5nFM6JcioVgAD_.

Shipshewana On The Road arrives at Grand Park – Shipshewana On The Road, a gift, food and craft show event, will feature hundreds of booths from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 at Grand Park, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield. Booths will have items for sale such as unique gifts, jewelry, crafts, home décor, pine furniture, specialty foods and more. Adult admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free. For more, visit shipshewanaontheroad.com.

The Cat to support Ukrainian children – All March income at The Cat from rental fees and concessions will be donated to support the children of Ukraine. Donations may also be made online at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRKC2K6GAB9GE.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

The Great Bourbon Raffle – Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and CHAMP Camp are presenting The Great Bourbon Raffle, which offers an opportunity to own six rare bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. Tickets cost $100. Learn more at oki.wish.org/pappy.

Design center workshop – The Indiana Design Center, 200 S. Range Line Rd., will host Spring Market Report: What’s Trending in Design, at 10:30 a.m. April 19. Wendy Langston and the Everything Home team will discuss the latest home design and furniture trends. To register, call 317-569-5975 or email concierge@indianadesigncenter.com. Those who attend are asked to bring a pantry item donation, preferably pasta or spices, for Second Helpings.

Orchard Project Scholarship – Old Town Design Group has established the Orchard Project Scholarship to provide tuition assistance to a Hamilton, Boone or Johnson County student preparing for a career in the construction industry. Applications are being accepted now through March 18. For more information or to request the scholarship application, email casey@oldtowncompanies.com.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

United Way looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Home prices decrease – Carmel’s residential real estate market remained steady in February as homes continued to sell at a fast pace, and prices decreased. According to F.C. Tucker Company, homes in Carmel left the market 24 days, or 66.7 percent faster than this time last year. Average home sale prices for Carmel homes decreased 2.8 percent to $468,889, and the average price per square foot increased to $194.87, up 14.6 percent compared to February 2021.

Century business awards – The state of Indiana is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community. Eligible companies are encouraged to apply by April 1 at iedc.formstack.com/forms/century_half_century_awards_2021_copy.

Fanning Howey appointments – Fanning Howey has appointed Tim Lehman as chief executive officer and Andy Miller, a Carmel resident, as chief operations officer. The appointments will become effective on June 30. CEO Bill Payne will remain in his role as chairman of the board and as a project executive for the firm’s Indianapolis office. COO Bruce Runyon will remain on the board and will continue to serve as a project executive for the firm’s Dublin, Ohio, office.

Merchants Bank honored – Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana and Merchants Capital have been named among the best places to work in Indiana for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2006, the annual Best Places to Work in Indiana program, created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, has recognized companies around the state that display sustained excellence.

Pierce Aerospace maritime experiment – Pierce Aerospace has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock and conducted maritime UAS Remote ID experimentation aboard the M80 Stiletto during the US Navy’s Thunderstorm 2021 experiment. The CRADA was executed for a three year period, and this was the first maritime experiment for Pierce Aerospace’s Flight Portal ID, Remote ID technology suite. Learn more at pierceaerospace.net.

Merchants Mortage hire – Merchants Mortgage has hired Ronald Berry as vice president, retail mortgage sales manager. Berry will join the Merchants Mortgage office at the company’s headquarters in Carmel. In his new role, Berry will oversee the recruiting, hiring and training of all mortgage sales professionals as well as hold responsibility for the financial performance, budget adherence and growth in customer base for a defined local region. Berry is a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in management.

Riverview Health appointments – Riverview Health has appointed Dave Hyatt as chief operating officer and Michael Mover as chief information officer. Previously, Hyatt was president at Blackford Hospital and vice president of System Rural Strategy of IU Health. Mover served as the CIO at Riverview Health from 2004 to 2012 and is returning to Indiana from Tennessee after 10 years to rejoin the leadership team.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the 2022 Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1 at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The event will be held in partnership with Indy Eleven, Indiana’s professional soccer team. Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is open at alz.org/Indiana/walk.