Vocalist returns to Feinstein’s

Vocalist Mark William had such a good time the first time he played Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel in August 2021 that he decided to return.

“Everybody at the club is so wonderful and took such good care of us while we were there,” William said. “I had quite a few friends and family come to the show from Ohio, plus a good number of Indiana (residents). I had a wonderful time and I’m very much looking forward to being back.”

William will perform his new show, “Mark William: Back With A Beat,” at 7:30 p.m. March 25-26 at Feinstein’s.

“It does include a few favorites from the show I did last year, but there are quite a few new numbers,” William said. “There is even an original song that I wrote called ‘Wherever We Land.’ There are all those good classics but always through my youthful crooning lens.”

William said the first show was grounded in classic Great American Songbook and Broadway songs.

“This show, we step out a little. There is plenty of that material but there is also a sprinkling of pop material of various decades,” William said. “There is Cher to Dusty Springfield to Peter Allen to me. It’s a little bit of a broader spectrum of music in this show.”

Some of the songs are “The Girl From Ipanema,” “The Look of Love,” “The Way of Love” and “On A Clear Day.”

Andrew Morrissey and Charles Abbott are writing a new musical called Dorian’s “Wilde Affai,r” as in Oscar Wilde. William is co-writing the music and lyrics with Morrissey, and Abbott is the book writer and director.

“The plan is for me to star in it,” he said. “We have an almost complete first draft and have a reading set in the next few months.”

William co-starred in the first New York revival of the 1980’s hit musical “A Day in Hollywood/ A Night in the Ukraine.” The first act is an homage to the Hollywood musicals of the 1930s and the second act is a zany tribute to The Marx Brothers. The show ran off- Broadway in March at Theatre Row.

On Oct. 2, he sang “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.