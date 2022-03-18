Kokomo man dies in Carmel crash

The Carmel Police Dept. is investigation a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of March 18.

At approximately 6:38 a.m. the Carmel police and fire departments responded to a single–vehicle crash at the area of Keystone Avenue and 99th Street. Investigators said a southbound truck loaded with gravel appeared to suddenly leave the west side of the road and struck a large tree. The driver, 51-year-old Paul Powell of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A front–seat passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Carmel Fire Dept. assisted in extricating the victim from the vehicle, as well as providing medical aid. Southbound Keystone Avenue was closed at 106th Street while the Carmel Police Accident Investigation Team worked the scene. The team is still investigating the cause of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.