2 Indianapolis residents charged with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing restroom in Midtown Carmel

Two Indianapolis residents have been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a public restroom near Elm Street and Veterans Way in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Dept., video surveillance from the early morning hours of March 5 showed three individuals entering the restroom. Police responded and found fresh damage to the restroom. Their investigation led them to arrest David Alejandro Foddrill, 19, and Dewey Jacob Curtis, 19. Police said the third individual was identified but not charged.

“Given the history of issues we’ve had in the area, officers were monitoring cameras for activity. It is uncommon for people to use that public restroom in the early hours of the morning, but there is nothing that prohibits it,” CPD Lt. Tim Byrne said. “Contact was made (with the individuals) because of the history of issues in the area combined with the hour.”

Byrne declined to release details about damage to the restroom to protect the integrity of the investigation and potential future investigations. He said police have not determined if Foddrill and Curtis are involved in other incidents of vandalism recently reported in the area.

According to CPD, there has been a significant increase in vandalism and loitering in public areas and parking garages in Midtown since January, with police taking multiple reports about these types of incidents weekly. They estimate the vandalism has led to $14,000 in damages.

Police have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information regarding this or other incidents in the area is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.