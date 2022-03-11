Indianapolis man receives 25-year sentence for armed robbery of Carmel bank

An Indianapolis man previously incarcerated for murder has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of armed robbery of a Carmel bank and several other charges.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on May 13, 2019, Gary Tinsley, 47, and an accomplice used zip ties to bind bank tellers at Stock Yards Bank & Trust on N. Meridian St. as they stole approximately $67,000. An investigation led police to identify Tinsley as a suspect and owner of a vehicle matching the getaway car.

On Sept. 17, 2019, police conducted a traffic stop on Tinsley’s vehicle. They discovered three loaded handguns, five fully loaded magazines, marijuana and methamphetamine. Because Tinsley had been convicted of a murder in 1993 in Marion County, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Investigators found five more firearms at Tinsley’s home, along with zip ties, clothing used in the robbery and additional marijuana.

Tinsley’s sentence, ordered by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon, includes five years of probation following his release from prison and paying more than $67,000 in restitution.

In addition to armed bank robbery, the jury found Tinsley guilty of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.