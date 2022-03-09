McCordsville receives $5.3 million in federal funds

The Town of McCordsville recently received more than $5.3 million in federal funds from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. The funds will help pay for two infrastructure projects at the intersections of Mt. Comfort Road and C.R. 600 N. and Mt. Comfort Road and Broadway. The dollars will be available in 2025.

As part of an annual funding process, McCordsville planners submitted projects for consideration by the IMPO, which is responsible for planning and programming federal transportation funds in the eight-county central Indiana region. Projects are judged based on criteria such as impacts to air quality, improvements to congestion, safety and pavement quality, among other considerations.

“It’s always a very competitive process, and this year there were 72 proposed projects. McCordsville’s two projects were among 30 that rose to the top,” IMPO Executive Director Anna Gremling stated. “Building and maintaining infrastructure is one of local governments’ biggest challenges, and one of the ways they make a critical contribution to regional and state economies.”

McCordsville was one of 15 communities and agencies in the region selected to receive federal funds.

“The town is extremely grateful and excited about this funding award,” McCordsville Town Council President Tom Strayer stated. “It allows us to make critical improvements to our primary intersection, which we would have otherwise not been able to do.”

The total cost of the projects is $6,593,623, with 80 percent – $5,363,069 – of funding coming from the IMPO.