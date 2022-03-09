Fishers resident vies for LLS Woman of the Year

When Fishers resident Angie Frazier was asked to campaign as one a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Women of the Year candidate, she had a good reason to accept.

Frazier has two close friends who battled cancer and, with the support of LLS, are living their lives cancer free. Frazier is campaigning in honor of Sarah Goddard, who battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and Finn Stallings, who battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Goddard and Stallings are Noblesville residents.

“At first, I was concerned about campaigning because I have not personally dealt with this type of cancer before, but I realized doing something like that for those who are struggling is the reason why I should campaign,” Frazier said. “I should be out there raising money, helping them find cures so they can focus on their healing. One of the statistics that really hit home for me is there are currently only four pediatric oncology drugs for children (developed in) the past 40 years. Our children deserve better. A lot of these fundraising efforts will go toward research.”

Frazier was nominated for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year honor by Westfield resident Christie Dee. Dee and Frazier coached together as part of Girls on the Run Central Indiana, a program that empowers girls 8 to 13 by teaching life skills through lessons and running.

“I nominated Angie because she is one of the most driven people I know,” Dee said. “She works to achieve any goal she sets her mind to while always having the betterment of others in mind. She has an amazingly positive and contagious personality, and I knew the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would find a special spot in her heart.”

During the next 10 weeks, Frazier and her 14 teammates will raise as much money for LLS. At the end of the campaign, whichever candidate raises the most money is deemed Man or Woman of the Year.

“Obviously, our team would love to win, and that means we raise the most, but at the end of the day, every candidate is working hard for the overall cause,” said Frazier, who previously worked for the City of Westfield and now works with American Structurepoint. “Every penny raised will help for every single campaign.”

Frazier’s team is called Team Love.Live.Support. It accepts individual donations, corporate sponsorships and auction items until noon May 7. For more or to donate, visit pages.lls.org/mwoy/in/indy22/afrazier.