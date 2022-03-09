Riverview Health names new COO, CIO 

Riverview Health announced March 9 that Dave Hyatt has been appointed the hospital’s new chief operating officer and Michael Mover is the new chief information officer.

Hyatt has more than 15 years of health care experience working in several different executive roles. Prior to Riverview Health, he was president at Blackford Hospital and vice president of System Rural Strategy of IU Health. In his new role with Riverview Health, he will provide leadership for support areas, including environmental services, food services, facilities, security and more.

Hyatt earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from Indiana University and a master’s degree in health administration from IUPUI. He is also a certified fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Mover served as the CIO at Riverview Health from 2004 to 2012 and is once again returning to Indiana from Tennessee after 10 years to rejoin the leadership team as the new CIO. For the past few years, Mover has been the CIO at Corizon Health in Brentwood, Tenn. Prior to that, he was the CIO and senior vice president of Information Systems with Saint Thomas Health in Nashville, Tenn. He grew up in the Indianapolis area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana Institute of Technology and an MBA with a health care concentration from Indiana Wesleyan.

“We’re pleased to welcome both Dave and Michael onto the leadership team,” stated Seth Warren, CEO and president of Riverview Health. “They both bring a lot of healthcare experience and knowledge that will be essential in ensuring we’re keeping up with the ever-changing needs of our patients and making high-quality care a priority.”

For more, visit riverview.org.