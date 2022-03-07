Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: A modern makeover in Zionsville
After

Blueprint for Improvement: A modern makeover in Zionsville

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1977 in Zionsville’s Colony Woods neighborhood, the owners wanted to update their living room with modern finishes.

  • The fireplace became the room’s focal point, accented by dynamic porcelain tile that gives the appearance of metal, but without the maintenance.
  • Custom built-ins with sleek acrylic laminate cabinets, quartz countertops and floating poplar shelves provide the perfect place for displaying family pictures, keepsakes and décor.
  • The carpet was replaced with luxury vinyl plank flooring for an elevated aesthetic with exceptional durability.


More Headlines

Column: A ‘refreshing’ kitchen remodel Terry AnkerOpinion: Eye of the beholder Blueprint for Improvement: Backyard beauty in Noblesville Taste of Carmel to support Carmel Education Foundation Top 10 films of 2021 Column: A visit to Sanibel
Share.