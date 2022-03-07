Night & Day diversions – March 8, 2022

‘Kinky Boots’

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Mud Creek Players presents Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” through March 12 at Mud Creek Barn, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Civic Theatre’s production of ‘Wait Until Dark’ runs March 11 through March 26 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

1964 The Tribute

1964 The Tribute plays tribute to The Beatles in an 8 p.m. March 11 concert at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Masterworks 4’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present the “Masterworks 4” concert, featuring Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3” at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.