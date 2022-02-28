Column: Now is the time to plan exterior improvements

Commentary by Bill Bernard

The outdoor temperatures are starting to inch their way up, and lots of people are turning their thoughts to improving their exterior environments. This is the time of year when construction lead times can be extended because of to higher demand. So, if you have been wanting to improve your exterior spaces, it’s time. It’s time to let us help you determine how you can incorporate such things as patios, decks, pergolas, fire features, grill stations, porches and landscaping into your outdoor living space. Are any or many of these incredible outdoor improvements on your wish list?

Our homeowner’s existing patio (pictured) had some issues, and they wanted to replace the stamped concrete patio with a larger paver patio that would better serve their active family. The new patio has two distinct areas. One is for dining, and the other side is for gathering and relaxing around a new fire feature. As soon as temperatures allow, a luscious landscape perimeter will be installed.

Make sure you start your planning process as soon as possible so you’ll have more time to enjoy your lovely new space. Give us a call, and let’s discuss your wish list.

Stay home, be moved.