Current Road Construction

CARMEL
Project: Range Line Road reconstruction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street beginning in June.
Expected completion: Summer 2022
Project: Burial of transmission lines in the Arts & Design District
Location: Main Street will close on or after March 1 at Veterans Way as lines are buried under and across Main Street. Detour using 4th Avenue SW, W. Elm Street and S. Range Line Road.
Expected completion: Main Street is expected to reopen April 1, but work to bury transmission lines in the area will continue until May.
Project: New roundabout
Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: Fall
Project: New roundabout
Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: Fall
Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road
Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway will be closed on or after June 1 for 30 days for a bridge replacement.
Start date: Late May
Expected completion: Late summer
Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway
Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive
Start date: Jan. 17
Expected completion: November
Project: Installation of a slip lane
Location: Smoky Row Road and Keystone Parkway
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: July
Project: New roundabout
Location: College Avenue and 106th Street.
Start date: On or after June 1
Expected completion: Aug. 1
Project: Reconstruction of College Avenue
Location: Between 96th and 106th streets
Start date: On or after July 1
Expected completion: April 2023
Project: Pathway along Gray Road
Location: Between 106th and 116th streets
Start date: TBD
Expected completion: 90 days after start date
FISHERS
Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.
Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.
Expected completion: May 2022.
Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.
Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.
Expected completion: July 2022.
WESTFIELD
Project: Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail traffic signal
Location: Intersection at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail
Expected completion: Construction is only in the preparation phase at this time. There are no anticipated closures.
Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout
Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive.
Estimated completion: Drivers will continue to see construction signs and activity off the road, but no associated closures at this time.
ZIONSVILLE
Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction
Location: The shoulder of this bridge is closed. The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Department to work on design of a complete bridge replacement.
Estimated completion: Construction will start in 2022.
Project: C.R. 300 S. corridor project
Location: The town has partnered with the Boone County Highway Dept. to conduct a corridor study along C.R. 300 S. from C.R. 800 E. to the Boone/Hamilton County line. The purpose of this study is to identify a preliminary scope and a potential design of future road widening and intersection improvements considering feasibility, costs, impacts to properties, environmental concerns and bridge needs.
Estimated completion: While there is one known bridge replacement project planned within the next four years, there are no identified intersection or road projects at this time. The information learned from this study will initially guide bridge design as these structures are maintained and replaced as needed.