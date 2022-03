Get it at Four Day Ray, Fishers

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Olmeca Tequila

.5 oz. lime juice

.75 oz. triple sec

Apple cider

Cinnamon sugar

4-5 apple chips

Directions:

Add the first three ingredients to a shaker, shake and strain over fresh ice into a pint glass with a cinnamon sugar rim. Top with apple cider and garnish with 4 to 5 apple chips.