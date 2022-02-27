Lebanon woman found dead in burning apartment

A Lebanon woman was found dead, along with several of her pets, in an apartment that had caught fire on Feb. 21.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 21, officers from Lebanon Police Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., and Boone County EMS were dispatched to the Canterbury Apartments, 1811 Sprucewood Drive Apt. E, Lebanon, on the report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon arriving, a LPD officer noticed smoke rolling out from the door and LPD officers began evacuating neighboring apartments as the LFD began a sweep of the room.

Susan Hayes, 74, was found dead in the apartment. The Boone County Coroner’s Office stated that Hayes’ cause of death was due to a medical emergency she suffered prior to the fire, and that the fire did not contribute to her death.

LFD firefighters found evidence that the fire had started in the apartment but was out by the time they entered. LPD detectives and LFD investigators ruled that the fire was likely caused by unattended smoking materials. All other ignition sources were ruled out, although the investigation is ongoing.