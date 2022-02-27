Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lebanon woman found dead in burning apartment
Lebanon Police Dept. officers were dispatched to Canterbury Apartments on Feb. 21 and found smoke rolling out of the deceased resident’s door. (Photo courtesy of Lebanon Fire Dept.)

Lebanon woman found dead in burning apartment

0
By on Zionsville Community

A Lebanon woman was found dead, along with several of her pets, in an apartment that had caught fire on Feb. 21.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 21, officers from Lebanon Police Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., and Boone County EMS were dispatched to the Canterbury Apartments, 1811 Sprucewood Drive Apt. E, Lebanon, on the report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon arriving, a LPD officer noticed smoke rolling out from the door and LPD officers began evacuating neighboring apartments as the LFD began a sweep of the room.

Susan Hayes, 74, was found dead in the apartment. The Boone County Coroner’s Office stated that Hayes’ cause of death was due to a medical emergency she suffered prior to the fire, and that the fire did not contribute to her death.

LFD firefighters found evidence that the fire had started in the apartment but was out by the time they entered. LPD detectives and LFD investigators ruled that the fire was likely caused by unattended smoking materials. All other ignition sources were ruled out, although the investigation is ongoing.


More Headlines

Local closings due to inclement weather  Meet Boone County sheriff candidates Harris and Pell Answering the call: Longtime firefighter is named new Westfield Fire Dept. chief Boone County Chamber hosts Disney Institute business course On schedule: Westfield Millennium project is on track Carmel in brief — February 8, 2022
Share.