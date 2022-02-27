Spring is in the air

With spring on the horizon, the Indiana Wind Symphony will perform a set of specially selected pieces to herald the change of seasons.

Featuring The Chamber Ensemble, the IWS will perform “The Winds of Spring” concert at 7:30 p.m. March 5 in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The concert features pieces for wind ensembles by four renowned composers.

Each work is for wind ensembles ranging from eight to 10 musicians.

“The audience will be able to experience the ensembles up close in a way not possible with the full Indiana Wind Symphony,” said Charles Conrad, ISW founder and music director. “The instruments included will be flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horns.”

The first of the selections is “Trevelyan Suite” by British composer Malcom Arnold. Written in 1967 for the opening of Trevelyan College in northeast England, the piece features flutes that “evoke the brisk winds off the North Sea,” Conrad said.

“I really enjoy Arnold’s ability to create interesting textures with the woodwind instruments,” Conrad said. “(It’s) a trait which is seen in his chamber works as well as in his popular symphonies and dance suites.”

The second selection is “Grand Canyon Octet,” featuring eight French horns, by American composer Eric Ewazen.

“These versatile brass instruments create a warm and rich texture,” Conrad said. “Ewazen shows off the wide scope they can show in volume and range.”

The third and fourth selections, respectively, are “Chansons et Dances” by French composer Vincent d’Indy and “Divertissement pour Instruments a Vent” by French Romantic-era composer Emile Bernard.

Written for a Parisian wind ensemble, “Divertissement pour Instruments a Vent” is the longest of “The Winds of Spring” selections.

“My favorite component of this work is its infectious melodies, which I find myself humming,” Conrad said.

For more or for tickets, visit indianawindsymphony.org.