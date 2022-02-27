Fishers woman to host pop-up consignment sale

Being a mom who participated in kids consignment shops, Fishers resident Jennifer Broering wanted to offer something similar for women.

“For years, I’ve heard women say they try to consign on consignment shops or Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace, and it’s time-consuming dealing with people coming and going to your house or taking stuff to a consignment shop and hearing, ‘We’ll give you $5 for three items,’” Broering said. “So many people have such great stuff they’ve maybe worn once for an event, or they changed jobs, or they bought something online and didn’t want to deal with returning it.

“Women tend to have like-new items to sell to someone else but there’s not a great avenue to do it.”

Broering launched Your Best Friend’s Closet and conducted her first consignment pop-up sale at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville last fall. The next pop-up is planned for March 2-5 at 13145 Levinson Lane, Noblesville, in Hamilton Town Center.

Broering said the fall event was a success.

“At the kids’ sales at fieldhouses, as a mom shlepping through a fieldhouse you don’t really care because you want to get cheap stuff for your kids, but for women I wanted to create an experience,” Broering said. “If you’re making an effort to go out shopping, I wanted it to feel like an experience and something you’re treating yourself to. Women and wine and shopping kind of all goes together.”

Shopping dates for the spring sale will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5. March 5 also is a half-price sale. There are two pre-sale events, a Ladies Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. March 2 and an Early Bird Half Price Pre-Sale from 8 to 10 a.m. March 5. Both events are ticketed. Normal shopping days are free.

For more or to purchase pre-sale tickets, visit your-best-friends-closet.com/shop.html.