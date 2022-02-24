Boone County Chamber hosts Disney Institute business course

Disney Institute is bringing its professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to Zionsville on March 17.

According to a press release, the Boone County Chamber has organized the one-day event at the First Wing Jet Center, 11329 Ind. 32, Zionsville, to help regional business and community members understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened.

“Employers and community leaders throughout the greater Boone County region have communicated the need for learning and development opportunities for current and future workforce,” Boone County Chamber Executive Director Diane Schultz said. “The Boone County Chamber is dedicated to connecting chamber and community members with resources to empower, inspire and advance the development of their workforce and is honored to bring the Disney Institute to the community to help professionals of all business sectors and stages of their career hone leadership skills, increase their levels of customer service, and create a healthy organizational culture.”

According to the press release, the course is designed to raise awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and teach attendees how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

Designed by the Disney Institute, a professional development and training program from The Walt Disney Co., the course aims to train participants using principles, business insights and “time-tested” examples from Disney parks and resorts to enhance customer experiences.

“Through both exit and stay interviews, we are hearing more than ever that professional development opportunities often mean more to employees at all levels than compensation and other benefits,” Boone County Chamber member and Zionsville resident Shawna Lake said. “The Boone County Chamber bringing the Disney Institute to our community is an incredible opportunity to invest in our people, teams, and the future of Boone County businesses, organizations, and communities.”

Boone County Chamber members can register for an early bird cost of $399, and nonmembers can register for an early bird cost of $499 through Feb. 28. Beginning March 1, prices increase to $450 for chamber members and $550 for nonmembers. The deadline to register is March 7.

For more or to register, please visit www.BooneChamber.org or call 765-482-1320.