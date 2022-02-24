‘Mean Girls’ star to teach master class 

Erika Henningsen, the Broadway star of “Mean Girls,” is coming to Carmel Feb. 27 to teach an audition class and a “Mean Girls” callback class at the Cole Porter Ballroom in the Hotel Carmichael.

The classes are part of Discovering Broadway’s master class program

“My first professional theater job was at Wagon Wheel Theater, so it’s very special to return to Indiana to coach kids who are passionate about Broadway,” Henningsen said. “I am also excited to be working with Discovering Broadway, as I fully support their mission to incubate and educate the next generation of theatrical talent. Over the course of our weekend together, I will teach a crash course audition class where I work 1-on-1 with students on a song cut of their choosing. Whether it’s for a professional opportunity, college prep, or a local show, improving one’s audition technique is invaluable to an actor.

“There are so many things beyond our control when it comes to casting, but the audition is our opportunity to share thoughtful and deliberate work. Following our audition crash course, I am excited to dive into a mock ‘Mean Girls’ callback day.’”

Henningsen originated the role of Cady Heron in Broadway’s “Mean Girls.”

“We are very excited that Erika Henningsen is launching our 2022 master classes,” Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk said. “Many of the young artists in our program fell in love with musical theater listening to Erika on the ‘Mean Girls’ cast album and attending the musical on Broadway. It will be special to see them learn from her.”

For more visit discoveringbroadway.org.