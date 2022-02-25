Letter: Ad showcased caring nature of PTE principal

Editor,

I have to thank Unify Carmel for sharing the excellent letter from the principal of Prairie Trace Elementary, which I otherwise would not have seen. It shows thought and awareness of the world we live in, not the world some members of Unify Carmel would like to think they live in. It was a great service to the larger community to pay for that ad to showcase the caring nature of a leading employee of Carmel Clay Schools for all members of our community, even though it was not their intention.

Alison Brown, Carmel