Fishers finishes second in state girls swimming state finals for third straight year

For the third consecutive year, Fishers High School girls swimming team placed second in the state to Carmel.

“The first year we scored 208 points, last year we had 200, so the 283 points is pretty awesome,” Tigers coach Joe Keller said. “It’s a real team effort with the way the relays came together and people being selfless and supportive of each other. It’s a real testament to the work of our staff and all these kids, creating a culture that allows that to happen.”

Carmel won the IHSAA state girls final for the 36th consecutive year Feb. 12 with 461 points at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. Hamilton Southeastern placed third with 164 points.

Keller said the highest point total ever for a runner-up was 317 points and the second highest was 280.5.

“We set that as a little bit of our purpose in this meet to get above that 280, so that was pretty cool,” Keller said. “We had to fight for it, but the girls swam incredible.”

Tigers junior JoJo Ramey was second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Junior Kate Mouser was second in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Her sophomore teammate, Avery Stein, was third in the 200 IM.

“The leadership JoJo and Kate have provided to the program is changing the face of it,” Keller said.

The Tigers team of Ramey, Mouser, junior Nalanie Marinel Cortez and freshman Emma Schumacher placed second in 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay finished fourth.

“Last year, the gap with Carmel was 279 points. This year, it’s less than 180,” Keller said. “That’s progress.”

Hamilton Southeastern was powered by three second-place finishes.

Sophomore Audrey Crawford finished second in the 100 butterfly in 54.36 after finishing eighth last year.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting to get second place,” she said. “I came into this meet really wanting to drop some more time. It was good. I was really trying to work the third 25 and try not to die. I tried to work my underwaters as well. I think I executed that well. I think I’m more mentally tougher than last year and I think that carried in my races.”

Crawford said the Royals had more positive energy as a team.

“We had more people making the consolation final and A finals, so that was really nice,” said Crawford, who was fifth in the 200 IM.

Royals senior Kennedy Fisher placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.13, a personal best.

“My sophomore and junior year I got 10th both years, so I was really gunning to get top eight,” Fisher said. “Obviously, seeded second, I wanted to stay second. With this being my final year, I’m super excited.”

Fisher, who will swim for the University of Arizona next season, joined Crawford, juniors Grace Newton and Ashley Saple on the second-place 200 medley relay.