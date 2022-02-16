Noblesville Common Council hears residential development introductions

The Noblesville Common Council heard introductions for several residential development proposals at its Feb. 8 meeting. A vote wasn’t taken because the proposals were only introductions.

Proposals included Allegro of Noblesville and Pebble Brook Crossing. The first proposal the council heard was regarding a change of land use from commercial to single-family. If approved, the project would become Allegro of Noblesville, a 31-acre mixed residential development northwest of Greenfield Avenue and Boden Road. If approved, Allegro of Noblesville would consist of 36 lots for cottage homes and 176 townhome units.

Council member Greg O’Connor asked attorney Steve Hardin, who was representing applicant Forestar Real Estate Group, what would be in the park area of the neighborhood. Hardin said the park would have bocce ball courts and outdoor gathering spots.

Council members also heard an introduction to a proposed development called Pebble Brook Crossing on 40 acres southwest of 191st Street and Pebble Brook Golf Course. If approved, the development would consist of 75 single-family residential lots with trails connecting the development to Pebble Brook Golf Course.

For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.