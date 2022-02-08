Hamilton County to close fairground vaccination clinic

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville will close after Feb. 18.

“The demand for vaccinations has leveled off and there are now enough additional vaccine sites to fill the need,” stated Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Dept. “That means we no longer require as much space or staff to accommodate those still wanting or needing the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The health department will move its vaccination clinic back to its office at 18030 Foundation Dr., Noblesville, starting Feb. 23. Appointments can still be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

“Working from our office again will also allow us to get back to our primary role of providing childhood vaccinations alongside the COVID-19 vaccine,” HCHD administrator Jason LeMaster stated. “If there is another surge in demand, we’ll be prepared for it, but for now we feel we can manage it in-house.”