Westfield High School Dance Marathon aims to raise $100K

Westfield High School Dance Marathon President Maya Francisco has a goal of raising more than $100,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.

That would top the previous record of more than $96,000 set in 2020.

“However, we’re so grateful for any money we raise, and just to have an event in which all types of students feel welcome to participate and support this amazing cause is the best kind of success,” Francisco said.

The Westfield High School Dance Marathon is set for 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 26 at the high school.

Last year’s Dance Marathon was delayed until April and was held outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event raised $91,000.

“The whole organization is run by a President’s Board made up of four people, three teacher sponsors and an executive team,” Francisco said of the student-led nonprofit. “The executive team is split up into groups of two or three, and each group runs a committee. Students are then able to join committees to help with our yearlong events and get involved besides just the final marathon.

“Finally, students who aren’t a part of the club are invited to our final event as dancers/participants.”

Activities include a basketball tournament, Zumba, bouncy houses and 9-square, among other games. Pizza also will be served.

Several events have already been conducted to raise money during the school year.

“We’ve had Battle of the Bands, dine-to-donates, a Westfield DM vs. Fishers DM push week, Day of Miracles, our big fundraising push day, a color war, mini-marathons with elementary schools, volleyball and lots more,” Francisco said.

WHS students can sign up at whsdm.org. To donate, visit events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4731.