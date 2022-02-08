Friends of Hamilton County Parks names new director

By Chris Bavender

The Friends of Hamilton County Parks Inc. has named April Williams as its new executive director. She was formerly with Trilogy Health Care Services and the Columbus Park Foundation.

“Most of my career has been in philanthropy, and I have a great love for our parks. Having formerly led the Columbus Park Foundation in Columbus (Ind.), and highly respecting Hamilton County Parks, I felt a mutual fit,” Williams said. “I commend the foresight of Friends of Hamilton County Parks for establishing a foundation that would allow the public to contribute to the growth and preservation of their green spaces and park amenities.”

Williams will work with the foundation board and its volunteers to secure new donors, establish a larger funding base, build community recognition, provide marketing strategy and forge new partnerships for several key FHCPI fundraisers.

“My primary objective is to build relationships with those who have an understanding and appreciation for the value of our parks,” Williams said. “I will assist the board in educating, bringing more visibility to FHCPI as well as contribute to the success of our events.”

Williams plans to use her development experience, leadership and creativity to attract donors and bring the organization’s vision for the county’s parks to fruition.

“I look forward to meeting our donors who have made past projects possible, and I look forward to also gaining new friends to grow and preserve our park amenities,” she said.

Upcoming fundraisers include the First Annual Spring Sensation hosted by the Coxhall Guild, an affiliate of FHCPI, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at the Coxhall Mansion, 11669 Towne Rd., Carmel.

Future events include the Coxhall Guild Posh Picnic, an annual fundraiser organized by the Coxhall Guild at Cripe Pavilion at Coxhall Gardens, which will take place Aug. 20; and the Annual On Par for Parks Golf Tournament at Crooked Stick Golf Club Sept. 19.

For more, to register or to become a sponsor, contact Williams at execdir@friendshcp.org.

