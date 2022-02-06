Carmel threatens ‘legal action’ against Republic Services for failure to pick up trash, recycling

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is considering legal action against Republic Services for failing to pick up trash and recycling in the city Feb. 4.

According to a press release issued by the City of Carmel, the city had street department employees work overnight into the morning Feb. 4 to ensure all streets were plowed after city officials were told by Republic that service would resume that day.

On Feb. 4, however, the city learned that Republic does not plan to pick up trash and recycling until Feb. 6 and 7, when it will run double routes in the city.

The press release stated that Republic “blamed the lack of drivers and the condition of the roads outside of Carmel” for its decision.

Current has reached out to Republic for comment.

“I pointed out (to Republic on Feb. 4) that all of Carmel’s roughly 500 miles of roads, as of 8 a.m. today, were plowed and open as a result of our 92-vehicle, snow-removal fleet and staff working all last night,” Brainard stated. “This snowstorm was not a surprise and had been forecast for many days. Republic knew they might need to make arrangements to secure drivers who live outside the city and bring them to Carmel. The city would have been happy to help with that effort.”