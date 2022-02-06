Ad campaign encourages cannabis legalization

Indiana NORML, is the state chapter of The National Organization for The Reform of Marijuana Laws, recently launched a targeted ad campaign in central Indiana. The campaign calls on Indiana legislative leaders to embrace cannabis reform and expand Indiana’s revenue options with cannabis legalization.

The media buy includes digital outdoor advertising, such as billboards. The billboards are appearing in northeast Indianapolis and Morgan County, targeting Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and State Rep. Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville).

The billboards feature former State Sen. Jim Merritt with the message, “Reach for a gummy, not a syringe.”