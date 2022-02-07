Prevail names new executive director

Melinda Konrath-Fielding has been named executive director of Prevail, Hamilton County’s leader in serving adult and child survivors of crime and abuse.

According to a press release from Prevail, Konrath-Fielding is an experienced child and parent advocate and leader

“Melinda’s skillset of leading a large child and parent service organization, coupled with her passion for our work, makes her the right leader for Prevail during these uncertain times,” Prevail Board Chair Liz Tate stated. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with her addition to our talented team, and look forward to her leadership as we embark on the development of a shelter in Hamilton County.”

Konrath-Fielding has served as executive officer and president of Child and Parent Services of Elkhart. She also served as chief executive officer of Northern Indiana Maternal & Child Health Network in South Bend and as director of nursing for the St. Joseph County Health Dept.

“I am delighted to join Prevail as its next executive director,” Konrath-Fielding stated. “Prevail does incredibly meaningful work to advocate for and support victims. I am honored to now lead and advance this important work. I look forward to working with the exceptional staff and board members, and am excited for this opportunity and for the future of the organization.”

An IU-South Bend graduate, Konrath-Fielding begins her new role March 7.