Hamilton County to conduct public meeting about new interchange at 146th Street and Allisonville Road

A legal notice for a public information meeting for the new interchange construction at 146th Street and Allisonville Road was recently mailed to area residents.

The notice alerts residents that Hamilton County plans to host a public information meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. It will provide an opportunity to review preliminary design plans for intersection improvements at 146th Street and Allisonville Road.

The project will consist of a new overpass bridge on 146th Street over Allisonville Road. Exit and entrance ramps will connect 146th Street to the roundabout at Allisonville Road below. The project also includes new storm sewer systems, new 8-foot pedestrian paths on the west, south and east legs of the project and reconstruction of the northern portion of the roadway to Northridge Retirement facility, along with a new entrance to the Willow Crest neighborhood and a new frontage road to provide access to six residential properties on the northeast quadrant of the intersection.

For more, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1238/Allisonville-146th-interchange.