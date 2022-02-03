Student Impact of Westfield hosts first annual fundraiser

By Jillian Kurtz

Student Impact of Westfield, a nonprofit that provides a safe, consistent environment for students residing in Westfield to build relationships, is hosting its first ever large-scale fundraiser later this month.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 25, Student Impact will present Black Tie Bingo, a night of community fun to raise money to support building the mission of the organization. The event will take place at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield.

Each week, Student Impact serves approximately 250 students after school. Students who come to The Rock, the building where Student Impact is housed at 536 N. Union St., get a free hot meal every day along with healthy snacks and drinks.

“We don’t limit who we serve,” said Brittany Delph, Student Impact community development and executive program director. “We have just found that kids, no matter their situation at home, they need that safe and consistent space.”

Proceeds from Black Tie Bingo will go directly toward funding Student Impact’s daily needs and help it eventually hire more staff. Cost is $150 per person, and corporate sponsorships are available.

“Coming out of COVID, we have seen an absolute burst of students wanting to come through our doors,” Delph said. “The purpose for Black Tie Bingo is to create an annual fundraiser that is going to be a sustainable method in which we are able to fundraise and be able to take in this massive influx of students.”

Student Impact has three staff members and receives assistance from student leaders and volunteers.

Although the event is being promoted as a black-tie event, Delph said there is no dress code and people can “come exactly as you are.”

For more or to register, visit therockwestfield.org/about-5.