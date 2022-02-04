Letter: Undesirable aspects of proposed comprehensive plan update remain 

Editor,

Carmel’s Dept. of Community Services has recently posted many changes to its initial comprehensive plan revision draft. The first plan commission committee meeting to review this update will be held on Feb. 9.

Several beneficial changes have been incorporated into the plan, thanks to insightful recommendations made by plan commissioners at prior review meetings, in response to public input.

However, many undesirable aspects of the initial draft plan currently remain. The objectives still promote increased density and mixed uses in residential areas. There are no building height limits specified for most of downtown and the Meridian corridor. Commercial development is encouraged anywhere along the Monon Trail. Three-story buildings and commercial development are encouraged anywhere along the White River as well as along the designated “typical corridors” throughout Carmel, which include most of 146th Street, much of 96th Street and several other streets on the east side.

Furthermore, in southwest Carmel, DOCS is still lobbying to allow some form of “hospitality” uses and is now attempting to change the designation of several streets to “boulevard, which would require a center median and likely an expanded right-of-way.

To Carmel residents: Please submit feedback ASAP at carmelcomprehensiveplan.com, or email the plan commission directly via jshestak@carmel.in.gov.

Dave Fox, Carmel