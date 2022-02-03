Carmel High School’s production of ‘Our Town’ set for Feb. 4-6

Although the play “Our Town” is more than 80 years old, Carmel High School senior Kaylyn Johnson is convinced it is still relevant today.

CHS will present “Our Town” Feb. 4-6 at Creekside Middle School. The Feb. 3 show was canceled because of inclement weather and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 6 was added. For more, see Carmel High School Theatre and Film Facebook page.

It is a three-act play by Thornton Wilder about the lives of the citizens in the fictional small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913.

Johnson played Emily Webb.

“The story and theme are even applicable today, which is really unique,” Johnson said. “Playing Emily has been inspiring to me because the message of the show is, do any human beings appreciate life when they are living it? It’s allowed me to take a look at my life and enjoy the moments when I can. This is my senior year and Emily died so young that she didn’t get to do a lot of things I want to do with my life, so that’s making me reflect and making sure I’m living life to the fullest while I’m here.”

After her death, Emily gets a chance to return to life and relive it.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming for her because she realized when she lived that (period) for the first time in her life, she wasn’t really noticing all the small details,” Johnson said. “She wasn’t appreciating every moment.”

Johnson said smartphones and social media have created a similar environment today.

“We sort of get stuck up on, does this person like me or how many likes or followers do I have?” Johnson said. “We don’t really live our lives as ourselves. I think as the play went on, it’s even developed a new meaning.”

Senior Sarah Warf played the role of the stage manager, who narrates the show.

“Throughout the show, I address the audience and break that fourth wall,” Warf said. “This is incredibly unique because the first time I’m not playing a character and I get to assess everyone else’s character. I’m saying lines from the script but I’m saying them as myself.