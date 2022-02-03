Noblesville Fire Department’s Hunter earns professional Fire Officer designation

Noblesville Fire Dept. Lt. Scott Hunter made a goal to earn the professional designation of Fire Officer.

After completing the detailed application process, the Commission on Professional Credentialing met Dec. 7, 2021, to confer the designation to Hunter, who became one of only 602 Fire Officers worldwide with the designation and the first in the NFD.

“I first started working on the application packet in early 2020,” Hunter said of the 60-page application. “When I had the time to dedicate to the process, it took about three months putting in an hour or two most days to compile and proof the packet.”

The designation program is voluntary and designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

All applicants also are required to identify a future professional development plan.

“I’ve always viewed professional organizations as a way to challenge myself for continued improvement,” Hunter said. “In the fire service, there are a few of these organizations available for administrative-level officers, but very few for company-level officers. And most of those are more networking than professional development. I discovered the FO designation in 2019 and looked into it then. I decided to start it in 2020, but when I realized the commitment necessary to complete the application, the time wasn’t right.

“Last year, I made it a goal and priority to get my application submitted.”

Hunter, a Westfield resident who previously lived in Noblesville for nearly 10 years, has been with the Noblesville Fire Dept. for more than 12 years. Hunter serves as a lieutenant on Engine 73.

“In this capacity, I am responsible for the training and development of my engine crew,” Hunter said. “This designation opens a lot of channels for networking and resources across the nation and around the world. Being that it is reevaluated for renewal, it encourages me to continue my professional development and involvement. The designation itself is not required for any advancement, but if the opportunity presents itself, I would hope the preparation to earn the designation and the requirements for maintaining the designation would prepare me to serve in other capacities.”

The professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

Hunter retired from a 21-year career in the Army National Guard in 2017.