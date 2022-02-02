HSEF launches interactive online alumni network

By Jillian Kurtz

The Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation launched the Tigers Royals Alumni Network in December 2021 to connect and engage alumni of all ages.

The network gives members access to a full alumni directory, event updates and district news to keep alumni connected to the current happenings of Hamilton Southeastern schools.

The free network is a program of HSEF, which supports grants, scholarships and district initiatives within all 22 schools across the school district.

“The foundation is really trying to help our alumni better engage with our current students and creating opportunities for them when they leave and graduate to come back to the community, whether it’s to work here in Fishers or to maybe teach or volunteer in the district,” Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation Executive Director Justin Hirnisey said.

The HSEF partnered with Alumni Nations, a program designed specifically for public K-12 school districts to build a network.

“This is the only one of its kind, definitely, in Hamilton County, and really the only one in central Indiana,” Hirnisey said.

Besides having an interactive directory, the network gives users updates about the school district’s news through blog posts and email updates, in addition to mentorship and volunteer opportunities and events in the community.

In the early stages of planning the network, members of the foundation met with seniors at the two high schools and conducted a focus group to see what was important to them from the perspective of a soon-to-be alumni.

“We really wanted to ask what was important to them,” Hirnisey said. “Being free was important, having a directory and opportunities to give back was important, and the interactive aspect is really why we put it online.”

As an ongoing effort to expand alumni relations, the HSE Foundation is hosting an alumni event at TopGolf in Fishers on May 1. More information on how to sign up for that event will be released soon.

To learn more and sign up to be a part of the directory, visit tigersandroyals.nationbuilder.com.