Noblesville council hears soccer facility introduction

The Noblesville Common Council met Jan. 25. Councilors heard an introduction to a proposed soccer facility in Washington Business Park near 153rd Street and Northpoint Boulevard.

City Planner Joyceann Yelton presented the proposal.

“Currently on this lot is the construction of a proposed 162,000-square-foot building,” Yelton said. “A portion of this building has already been leased to a custom automotive system engineering (company), but the center of the building has not been leased yet.”

Indy Premier Soccer Club in Fishers is proposing to move into the space. If approved, there would be two indoor soccer fields, restrooms, offices, classrooms and training facilities.

Andrew Greenwood, a principal at Patch Development, also spoke.

“This soccer group is moving from Fishers. They are a large club in the Indianapolis area, and their use is all internal, there’s no outdoor recreational use,” Greenwood said. “Players are getting dropped off for training, taking classes, playing, being picked up and leave. The majority, if not 100 percent, will be in the evenings and on weekends.”

Because the proposal was an introduction, the council did not vote. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.