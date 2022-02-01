Westfield Playhouse gets new name

The Westfield Playhouse will soon sport another name on the façade of its building in downtown Westfield, 220 N. Union St.

Main Street Productions, the community theater company that operates Westfield Playhouse, received an unspecified “sizeable” donation from Indianapolis philanthropists Frank and Katrina Basil. Main Street Productions held a signing event in the playhouse lobby Jan. 26. The Westfield Playhouse’s new name is Basile Westfield Playhouse.

“It was a joy to work with Mr. Basile on this donation,” Main Street Productions Vice President Bill Miller said. “He believes strongly in our mission and wanted to help us take our theater to the next level. In the coming several months you will see new improvements to our home to enhance your experience while at our playhouse.”

Main Street Productions President Brandi Davis said the donation will help guarantee high-quality entertainment continues to be produced by the playhouse.

The name will be used immediately, starting with electronic and printed publications. Signage on the building will come at a later date.