Night & Day diversions – February 1, 2022

“Shear Madness”

“Shear Madness” runs through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Big Bang”

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “The Big Bang,” a musical, through Feb. 20 at at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Taste of the Indianapolis Opera

A fundraising multi-course dinner event, featuring Indy Opera performers, is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at Union 50, 620 N. East St., Indianapolis. For more, visit indyopera.org.

“The 39 Steps”

Civic Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps”  is se from Feb. 4 to 19 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, civictheatre.org.

Zach Brock Quartet

Violinist Zack Brock, a Grammy Award-winning musician and composer, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s Cabaret

Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will appear at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and John Lloyd Young will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4-5 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

