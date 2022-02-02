Current Publishing
Noblesville Chamber of Commerce announces ‘State of’ series

By on Noblesville Community

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce has announced its “State of” luncheon series. The series is in addition to the chamber’s regular member luncheons.

“State of” series schedule: 

  • February: “The State of the Economy,” date to be determined
  • March 23: “State of Workforce in Hamilton County,” conducted in partnership with Invest Hamilton County
  • April 27: “The State of Health”
  • June 29: “The State of the County”
  • Sept. 28: “The State of the City”
  • Oct. 26: “The State of the Schools”

Chamber member luncheons schedule:

  • July 27: Women in Noblesville luncheon
  • Aug. 24: TBD
  • Nov. 16: TBD
  • Dec. 14: Holiday luncheon

For more information on times and dates, visit noblesvillechamber.com.

