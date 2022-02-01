Column: Crafting luxurious bathroom accommodations

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Our homeowners have lived in their home for a number of years, and they have no plans to move anytime soon. Their children are now grown and living on their own. With the passage of time, they have realized that their bathrooms, in particular, needed to be adapted to accommodate their current needs as well as what they anticipate their future needs will be. They are thinking about and planning for their future. This is one of several spaces throughout the home that were updated.

Their primary bathroom shower was originally a very small, prefabricated unit with a door that was difficult to maneuver around. A molded plastic seat occupied a large portion of the shower’s footprint.

Our modifications included enlarging the footprint of the shower enough to place a solid bench across the full width of the shower. Grab bars were strategically placed to assist with sitting and while standing. A separate hand shower and diverter were located near the bench. Recessed niches were installed to accommodate their various products. These and other modifications will allow our homeowners to continue enjoying their family home and the neighborhood they love.

Stay home, be moved.