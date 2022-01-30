Hamilton County celebrates 164 employees for longevity

Hamilton County recently celebrated 164 employees for their service to the community. Each year, the county recognizes and honors employees for long and meritorious service by presenting service awards at the end of each five years of employment.

Each recipient was given a service pin with the number of years on it.

“Our goal is to bring to the citizens and taxpayers of Hamilton County the most responsive governmental services possible,” Human Resource Director Sheena Randall stated. “Employing top-quality people, providing them with meaningful work and retaining their services helps us serve the public efficiently and effectively.”

Hamilton County Clerk Kathy (Richardson) Williams tops this year’s list of employees with the most longevity. She has been employed with the county for 45 years.

“Hamilton County has always been a great place to work,” Williams stated. “Frankly, it is like home to me. I started working in the Clerk’s Office when I was 19 years old, so I’ve basically spent my entire life here. I love the work I do and the people I work with.”

Besides Williams’ 45 years, one employee celebrated 40 years of service, five celebrated 35 years and six celebrated 30 years. Another 20 employees were honored for reaching the 25-year milestone with 22 others marking 20 years, 42 celebrating 15 years, 20 reaching 10 years and 47 observing five years of employment.