Fishers police arrest Brownsburg couple following theft cases

Fishers Police Dept. arrested Levi Weaver and Jade Cotterman, both of Brownsburg, following the investigation of several thefts.

FPD began investigating the thefts shortly after the first of the year. Thefts allegedly involved unattended vehicles. Officers launched an extensive investigation resulting in the identification and arrest of Weaver, 36, and Cotterman, 35. Officers recovered three stolen vehicles and a large amount of stolen property related to 12 victims.

Weaver was charged with auto theft with a prior conviction, theft with a prior conviction, fraud, possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. Cotterman was charged with theft with a prior conviction, fraud and possession of methamphetamine.