Westfield chief of staff to retire next month

Westfield Chief of Staff Todd Burtron will retire Feb. 27 after spending 26 years with the city.

Burtron first served as a firefighter followed by five years as Westfield fire chief. He was appointed chief of staff by Mayor Andy Cook in 2011. According to a press release from the City of Westfield, Burtron was instrumental in developing Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus; negotiated the $91 million sale of the city’s water and sewer utilities; implemented a fiscal Sustainability Strategy; and helped move city employees to a self-funded insurance program.



“There are not enough words to properly express my gratitude to this community,” Burtron stated. “Serving for the past 26 years has been such an honor and I am humbled to have been allowed to lead such a dynamic team who have transformed Westfield in so many positive ways.”

Burtron’s announcement comes after he was recently accepted to Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

“Todd is a natural leader and a man of deep faith. He’s chosen to put those attributes together and take his skills to the next level as a future attorney,” Cook stated. “He has served Westfield with distinction and with honor and I am grateful for the many years he has dedicated to our wonderful city.”

Cook appointed Dept. of Public Works Director Jeremy Lollar as the new chief of staff. Lollar began his career with Westfield in 2005 as a water supervisor and then assistant director before becoming director of public works. Lollar graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.



“Working with Todd over the last seven years has been a highlight of my professional career,” Lollar stated. “He has been an exceptional mentor, leader and friend during my tenure as director of public works and the city is forever changed by the impact of his service. It is an incredible honor to be following in his footsteps and I look forward to continuing to advance this community in the direction that he and the mayor have guided us over the last 10 years.”