Registration open for 500 Festival Volunteer Program

Registration is open for the 2022 500 Festival Volunteer Program, which offers more than 7,000 volunteer positions in 100 areas of opportunity to support events related to the Indianapolis 500.

“Our 500 Festival volunteers play an integral role in producing the exciting events and programs that celebrate the magical month of May in Indianapolis and beyond,” 500 Festival President and CEO Bob Bryant stated. “We truly could not execute these events and celebrations without our selfless volunteers and all of their efforts to create a one-of-a-kind experience for each of our participants and attendees.”

Opportunities are available from February to May 2022 include:

Distributing snacks and beverages at runners’ services for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Staffing various games and activities at the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run

Greet and help spectators find their seats as an usher for the AES 500 Festival Parade

Host fourth-grade class study trips at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health

500 Festival volunteers will receive:

A free commemorative volunteer T-shirt

A free collector’s pin

An invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 21

Two tickets to the 2022 Indy 500 qualifications

Access to the 500 Festival volunteer virtual goodie bag which contains exclusive promotions and discounts

Snacks and beverages during volunteer shifts

Special access at 500 Festival programs and events

Information regarding opportunities, dates, time commitment and registration forms are available at 500Festival.com/Volunteer.